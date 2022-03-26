CHEAT SHEET
One Dead, 2 Injured in Shooting at Chicago Mall: Cops
One person is dead and two others are injured after a shooting Friday night at a Chicago-area mall, according to authorities. The shooting occurred at the Fashion Outlets of Chicago, Gary Mack, a spokesman for the village of Rosemont, told the Chicago Tribune. Three victims were shot near a bathroom inside the shopping center, and a fourth escaped, Mack said. One of the three died en route to the hospital. The shooter fled and has not been caught, according to police, who said the incident was not an “active shooter” situation, but that the attack may have been “targeted.”