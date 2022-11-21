One Dead and Dozens Injured After Car Crashes Into Apple Store

CHEAT SHEET
A black SUV rammed into a Massachusetts Apple store Monday morning, leaving at least one shopper dead and dozens more injured. The vehicle sped into the glass storefront, leaving a gaping hole in the building’s exterior before slamming into the back wall, subsequently trapping more patrons inside. Witnesses at the Hingham shopping center described the sound of the crash as similar to a “bomb going off,” and say they saw emergency personnel pull the unidentified driver out bloodied but alive from the obliterated 4runner, according to the Daily Mail. The scene, which required an MBTA bus to be used for triage, has been declared a mass casualty event, according to the Boston Herald.
