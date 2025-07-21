One Dead and Two Missing After Group Topples From Oregon Waterfall
A weekend excursion ended in tragedy after a group of six tourists was swept over a waterfall, with one person confirmed dead and two still missing. The incident is reported to have taken place at Dillon Falls, about 10 miles outside the city of Bend on Oregon’s Deschutes River, late Saturday afternoon. Using drones and aerial search support, emergency responders were initially able to rescue three people from the water, who were transported to hospital. Authorities have not yet released the identity of the deceased person, who died at the scene, nor of the two who remained unaccounted for as of Sunday afternoon, citing the need to first inform the victims’ families. Rescuers are continuing their search of the areas surrounding the site—popular with picknickers, and which features a sharp drop from the top of the waterfall down toward a sequence of rapids through a narrow rocky gorge.