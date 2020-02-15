CHEAT SHEET
    One Dead, Four Injured at Turkish Comedy Night Shooting in Berlin

    DEVELOPING

    Barbie Latza Nadeau

    Correspondent-At-Large

    Ralph Orlowski/Reuters

    A 42-year-old man is dead and four people have been injured after someone opened fire outside a packed event venue in Berlin late Friday night. A spokesperson for the Berlin police told the Associated Press that the shooter is still at large, and that the shooting “does not appear” to be terrorism-related. The shooting took place outside the Tempodrom, near Potsdamer Platz in the center of Berlin, where a Turkish comedy night was being held. Berlin has one of the highest number of homicide rates in Europe.

    This story is developing.

