One Dead in Greek Protests

The general strike paralyzing Greece turned ugly when hundreds of rioting youths hurled firebombs at a group of 50,000 peaceful protesters in Athens. A 53-year-old construction worker and union member died after a suspected heart attack, and 74 people were injured. The protesters were marching against unpopular austerity measures that lawmakers passed to keep Greece afloat. Now, other euro-zone countries and the International Monetary Fund could give Greece another bailout loan. Greece says that otherwise it will run out of money by mid-November.