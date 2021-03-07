One Dead in Shooting at Minneapolis Intersection Where George Floyd Was Killed
Minneapolis police were “met with some interference” on as they investigated a fatal Saturday shooting at the intersection where George Floyd died in police custody last year. “The victim and the suspect had a verbal disagreement, and the suspect shot the victim,” Minneapolis Police Department spokesman John Elder said in a statement. The victim was taken by friends to a local hospital, where he later died. The suspect is not yet in custody. Tension and security are high in the area, which has been turned into a memorial for Floyd, ahead of jury selection that was set to kick off Monday in the murder trial of former police officer Derek Chauvin. Floyd, a 46-year-old Black man, died after Chauvin knelt on his neck as he said, “I can’t breathe” last May for about nine minutes. The grisly killing spurred nationwide protests against racial injustice and police brutality. Four officers will be tried for his death.