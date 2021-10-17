One Dead, Seven Injured at Louisiana University Homecoming Event
TERRIFYING
Grambling State University saw its second shooting in a week Sunday morning, with one person killed and seven injured, according to state police. The Louisiana university had a similar shooting just days earlier, but it’s unclear if the two are related. “At the time of the incident, a homecoming event was underway in McCall Dining Center,” the school said in a statement. “All persons present sheltered in place and were released once University Police gave the all-clear.” The school canceled all Sunday and Monday events, including classes, while the Louisiana State Police continues to investigate.
After last week’s shooting, police issued an arrest warrant for 18-year-old Jatavious Carroll, a.k.a. “Rabbit,” of Delhi. Damarius Murphy, 19, was killed in a 16-year-old was injured in the shooting.