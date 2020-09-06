CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
1
One Dead, Several Injured in Stabbing Rampage in Birmingham, UK
MAYHEM
Read it at Reuters
Police in Birmingham, England, have launched a homicide investigation after one person was killed and seven others were injured in a stabbing frenzy early Sunday morning. British Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab said there was yet no indication that the incident was terror-related, but that the public should stay “very vigilant” until the perpetrators are captured. West Midlands Police were called to the scene in the center of the city shortly after 12:30 a.m. and a number of stabbings were reported shortly after. “We can now confirm that we have launched a murder investigation following last night’s events,” West Midlands Police said in a statement.