One Dead, 3 Injured in Shooting at Pearl Harbor
One person is dead and three others were injured in a Wednesday afternoon shooting at the Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard. Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam confirmed the death in a tweet, and said the shooter has been identified as a U.S. Sailor. The base also said the incident was “secured.” “The sailor reportedly shot and injured three Department of Defense civilian workers before shooting themself. The incident took place this afternoon at the vicinity of the shipyard’s Dry Dock 2. The base is no longer in lockdown,” the base said. “Base security and Navy investigative services are currently investigating.” According to Hawaii News Now, the injured were taken to Tripler Army Medical Center, Pali Momi Medical Center, and Queen’s Medical Center. Two of the injured are reportedly in grave condition. The city Medical Examiner’s Office said the U.S. Navy was taking the lead on the investigation, and Honolulu police also responded the the scene. Hawaii Gov. David Ige called the incident a “tragedy” in a statement, and said the White House had offered assistance in the matter.