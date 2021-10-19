Phish Concert Accrues Body Count: One Dead, Two Injured in Separate Falling Incidents
TWICE-TOLD TRAGEDY
A man has died after sustaining fatal injuries following a possible fall at a Phish concert in San Francisco, venue officials confirmed to KPIX 5 on Monday. Two others were injured in a separate falling incident that occurred roughly 45 minutes later. Local authorities arrived at the Sunday concert just before 9p.m. “Despite the efforts of the emergency responders the victim succumbed to his injuries” and was declared dead on the scene, a spokesperson for the department confirmed. Medics and police responded to the arena again at 9:45p.m., finding that another man had fallen, this time striking another concertgoer below. Both were transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
Although authorities have demurred on whether the victims fell from the venue’s upper-level seating area, activity by concertgoers on social media suggests that they did. Juliet Biton told the San Francisco Chronicle she noticed something was wrong when a frantic crowd began to gather around a seating section during the song ‘Destiny Unbound.’ Some were “inconsolable” afterwards, she added. Foul play is not suspected in either fall. Representatives for Phish did not immediately comment on the incidents.