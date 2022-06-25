CHEAT SHEET
One Killed in Illinois Warehouse Shooting, Two More Shot
Details are still unfolding about a shooting that police say turned fatal at a warehouse in the Chicago suburb of Bolingbrook. Bolingbrook Police responded when someone reported that a person had been shot at a WeatherTech warehouse at about 6:25 a.m., spokesperson Anthony Columbus told ABC 7. Officers arrested a suspect around 9:30 a.m. after conducting a search in nearby neighborhoods. One person died in the shooting, another is in critical condition, and the other was released from the hospital, police said. The identities of neither the alleged victims nor the suspect have been released as of Saturday afternoon.