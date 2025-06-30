One Diddy Juror Is Already Causing Deliberation Problems

One of the jurors in Sean “Diddy” Combs’ sex-trafficking and racketeering trial is already causing deliberation problems.

On Monday, Judge Arun Subramanian sent off the twelve members of the jury to begin their first day of deliberations at a Manhattan courtroom. A few hours into the deliberation however, the jury foreperson sent a note to Subramanian, writing that the members were “concerned” Juror No. 25 “cannot follow your honor’s instructions.”

Juror No. 25 is a 51-year-old male who lives in Manhattan with his domestic partner and has a PhD in molecular biology and neuroscience. During jury selection, he disclosed that he had previously seen the video of Combs allegedly assaulting his ex-girlfriend Cassandra “Cassie” Ventura, who testified against the mogul, in a hotel hallway prior to the trial, per People magazine.

Combs (L) and Ventura (R) dated for 11 years. Denise Truscello/WireImage for Jet Nightclub

In response to the jurors’ concerns, Subramanian responded with a note that read: “I received your note. I remind every juror of their duty to deliberate and their obligation to follow my instruction on the law. With that instruction in mind, please continue deliberating.”

It is unclear what instructions Juror No. 25 was unable to follow, however Subramanian further instructed the jurors to not disclose any specifics about their deliberations moving forward. Apart from concerns with Juror No. 25, the jury also selected Juror No. 5 to be their foreperson Monday.

Defense attorneys discuss with Sean "Diddy" Combs how to respond to a note sent by jurors, during Combs' sex trafficking trial in New York City, New York, U.S., June 30, 2025 in this courtroom sketch. REUTERS/Jane Rosenberg

Combs’ trial has lasted over a month and has featured testimonies from over 30 witnesses. Alongside Ventura, another one of Combs’ exes—who testified under the pseudonym “Jane”—served as a key witness in the trial. The pair alleged that they were repeatedly abused by the music mogul and were coerced into taking part in graphic, sexual encounters known as “Freak Offs.”

Combs, who faces sex trafficking, racketeering, and transportation to engage in prostitution charges, has pleaded not guilty and has denied all accusations. His defense team has further maintained that his sexual encounters were consensual.