One Direction Star Liam Payne Hospitalized in Italy
PAINFUL
One Direction star Liam Payne has been hospitalized with severe kidney pain after falling ill on vacation in Italy with his girlfriend, Kate Cassidy. The Sun reports that the couple was staying at a property on the banks of Lake Como when the 30-year-old singer was taken ill and rushed to hospital in an ambulance. Last month, Payne announced to his fans that he was canceling a solo tour of Latin America after suffering a “severe kidney infection,” which apparently has not been resolved. A source told The Sun: “Liam is in a bad way but he’s in the best place he can be and finally doctors will be able to get to the bottom of what is going on... Doctors have warned him not to expect to be signed off to go home for at least another six days.”