One Federal Protective Service Officer Killed in George Floyd Protests in Oakland, California

One Federal Protective Service officer has died of his wounds and another is recovering in an area hospital after the two were shot as they tried to protect the Down Town Federal Building in Oakland, California, on Friday night. Around 7,500 protesters were demonstrating against the murder of George Floyd in Minneapolis on Monday when gunfire erupted. The Federal Protective Service is under the Department of Homeland Security and provides protection at U.S. government facilities. There were several reports of vandalism across the city of Oakland, including assaults on police officers, arson and looting.