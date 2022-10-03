Teen Dies, Another Critical After Maserati Joyride Ends in Fiery Crash
‘NO CONTROL’
A Florida 15-year-old was killed and two other teenagers injured after they allegedly stole a Maserati and took it for a fatal spin at high speed, the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office said Sunday. The trio were trawling for unlocked vehicles in a St. Petersburg neighborhood around 3:30 a.m. that morning when they found the sports car unlocked with the keys inside, Sheriff Bob Gualtieri said at a press conference. Keondrick Lang, 15, using his T-shirt to open the car door so as not to leave fingerprints, then allegedly climbed into the driver’s seat. Mario Bonilla, 15, sat next to him, while Malachi Daniels, 16, was seated in the back. As the teens got in, a police helicopter passing overhead alerted deputies on the ground, and the Maserati sped off at roughly 80 miles an hour, according to WTVT. About a mile and a half away, the vehicle crashed into the side of a building. “[Lang] had no control over the car at that point,” Gualtieri said. Bonilla was pronounced dead at the scene, while Daniels was transported to a hospital and “not expected to make it,” the sheriff said. Lang was critically injured but is expected to survive.