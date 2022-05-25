One in Five Adults Infected in U.S. May Have Long COVID: CDC Study
HIDDEN MENACE
One in five U.S. adults under the age of 65 who survived coronavirus is experiencing at least one health issue that could be considered long COVID, according to a new study from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The prevalence of lingering medical complaints is even greater in COVID survivors 65 and over, with one in four experiencing ongoing health problems. Long COVID describes a range of symptoms that can be found months or even years after contracting the coronavirus. Researchers found post-COVID issues with patients’ hearts, lungs, and kidneys even months after their initial coronavirus infection. The study—which involved assessing the medical records of almost two million Americans—also revealed widespread issues in COVID survivors’ endocrine and musculoskeletal systems, along with neurological and psychiatric symptoms. The alarming frequency and variety of health issues led the study’s authors to recommend routine assessments for post-COVID conditions for anyone who has had the virus.