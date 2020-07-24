One in Five Healthy Young Adults With COVID-19 Take Weeks to Recover: CDC Study
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has some bad news for healthy, bar-hopping young adults: COVID-19 could knock you out for weeks. In a telephone survey of symptomatic adults who tested positive for COVID-19, at least 35 percent had not recovered after two to three weeks. In young adults, aged 18-34, with no underlying medical conditions, one in five hadn’t returned to full health when they were surveyed by the CDC. The study shows that COVID-19 can result in prolonged illness, even among healthy young people who were told in early stages of the pandemic that they were not as vulnerable. Social distancing, frequent handwashing, and the consistent use of face masks should be “strongly encouraged” among young people, the CDC study concluded.