One Killed as Car Plows Into Pedestrians Near National Mall
‘THE GUY FLEW UP’
One person was killed after a car rammed into a group of three pedestrians near the National Mall in Washington, D.C., on Wednesday, according to the Secret Service. The agency’s officers had earlier tried to pull the car over because it had an expired tag, but the driver sped off and hit three people at a crosswalk next to the Ellipse, authorities said. One man was hit and landed on the hood of the Honda Accord, witness Ehab Sorour told NBC Washington. “All of a sudden, he backed up a little bit and ran over him again and kept on continuing down until the light,” Sorour claimed. The victim, a 75-year-old from Philadelphia, later died at the hospital, U.S. Secret Service Uniformed Division spokesperson Lt. Paul Mayhair said. Two others were treated at the scene, one of whom was a 13-year-old girl. Authorities were still looking for the suspect on Wednesday.