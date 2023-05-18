One Killed as Russia Unleashes Overnight Strikes on Ukraine
SENSELESS
Russia bombarded Ukraine with missiles overnight, leaving one person dead in Odesa and sparking fires in Kyiv. Ukraine’s military said it managed to shoot down 29 of 30 missiles fired, but one person was killed when a missile crashed into an industrial facility in Odesa after being knocked down by air defenses. Residents of Kyiv were also forced to endure the terror of the ninth attack on the capital this month, though authorities said the explosions heard overnight there were air defenses striking down the Russian missiles. “All targets over Kyiv were shot down,” Gen. Valeriy Zaluzhnyi said in a statement. The latest attack comes after a 5-year-old boy was killed along with two others in the Kherson region on Tuesday when Russian forces shelled a local village.