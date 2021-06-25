CHEAT SHEET
One Killed in Shooting, Robbery Outside Fashion Nova CEO’s Hollywood Hills Mansion
One person is dead and several are injured after three suspects allegedly followed a Rolls Royce shepherding Fashion Nova CEO Richard Saghian to his Hollywood Hills home and tried to rob two men when they got out of the car, TMZ reports. When the Rolls Royce came to a stop outside Saghian’s home, the suspects allegedly forced the two men to the ground and stole jewelry from them. Saghian reportedly made it inside, but his security guard came out, and that’s when gunfire erupted. The guard, a retired sheriff’s deputy, was shot in the stomach and fired back, hitting two of the suspects, one of whom died, TMZ reports. Los Angeles Police Department officers caught up with the suspects in Beverly Hills.