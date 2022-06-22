One Killed When Gunfire Erupts on San Francisco Subway
YET ANOTHER
In yet another shocking incidence of gun violence, one person is dead and another injured after a shooting in a San Francisco subway, police said. As of Wednesday at 3:30 p.m., police are still searching for the suspect. City supervisor Myrna Melgar said there was a heated argument on the train before the shooting happened. Some have questioned how this could impact upcoming LGBTQ+ pride events that begin Friday. “I want to assure the community this incident doesn’t have any connection to Pride event and doesn’t seem to target the LGBT community,” San Francisco Police Department spokesperson Kathryn Winters told KRON 4. “This appears to be an isolated incident.” Trains in the area will likely skip the station where the shooting happened until it reopens, Winters said.