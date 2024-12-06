Emmy-Winning Soap Opera Actor Dies at 84

Demi Moore revealed how actor Bruce Willis is coping almost two years after he was revealed his dementia diagnosis. Ex-wife Moore answered questions on CNN about his ongoing health battle, saying that he “in a very stable place at the moment.” “I’ve shared this before, but I really mean this so sincerely,” Moore said. “It’s so important for anybody who’s dealing with this, to really meet them where they’re at, and from that place, there is such loving and joy.” In 2022, Willis' family announced his aphasia diagnosis, a language disorder that makes it hard for those to communicate or understand others. In 2023, they learned the aphasia was a result of frontotemporal dementia. “I’ve known that something was wrong for a long time. It started out with a kind of vague unresponsiveness, which the family chalked up to Hollywood hearing loss,” his daughter Tallulah Willis wrote in Vogue in 2023. “I find that I’m trying to document, to build a record for the day when he isn’t there to remind me of him and of us.” His second wife, Emma Heming Willis, currently is the actor’s caretaker. Moore emphasized that Willis' condition is “very difficult,” and said that she wouldn’t wish it on anyone. “There is great loss,” Moore said. “but there is also great beauty.”
