One Marine Killed After Vehicle Rolls Over at California Base

One Marine was killed and six others were injured at California's Camp Pendleton during a training exercise, local news station NBC 7 reports. A light armored vehicle carrying Marines from the 1st Light Armored Reconnaissance Battalion reportedly rolled over on Thursday morning at around 9:00 a.m. The other Marines were not seriously injured and were taken to a local hospital. Camp Pendleton officials are reportedly investigating the circumstances of the accident. “This is a tragic event and our thoughts are with the family, friends and the unit at this difficult time,” the 1st Marine Division said in a statement.