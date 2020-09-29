CHEAT SHEET
One Million People Confirmed Dead From COVID-19
UNTHINKABLE SUFFERING
What would have been unthinkable at the start of 2020 is now true: One million people have lost their lives to the novel coronavirus pandemic that has swept across the planet. The figure comes from the leading authority on tracking the spread of COVID-19, Johns Hopkins University, which has been tallying cases and deaths since the beginning of the outbreak in China. On Monday, the figure recording confirmed global coronavirus-related deaths ticked over the one million mark. At the latest reading, 33 million people have tested positive for the disease. The United States makes up a hefty chunk of both numbers, with over seven million recorded cases and over 200,000 deaths.