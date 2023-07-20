CHEAT SHEET
One Mystery Ticket in California Wins $1 Billion Powerball Prize
One lucky winner in California scooped the $1 billion Powerball jackpot Wednesday night, winning the third-largest prize in the game’s history. The ticket was sold at the Las Palmitas Mini Market in Los Angeles, the California Lottery revealed. It is unclear if a winner has come forward. The winning numbers in Wednesday night's drawing were 7, 10, 11, 13 and 24, and the Powerball was 24. The total cash value of the prize is $516.8 million before taxes. An additional seven tickets from California matched 5 numbers missing just the Powerball, winning $448,750 each, in Hayward, La Puente, Los Angeles, Northridge, San Francisco, Santa Clara, and South Lake Tahoe, California Lottery said.