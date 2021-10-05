One of Ahmaud Arbery’s Accused Killers Wants Photo of His Confederate Vanity Plate Banned From Trial

Read it at FOX5 Atlanta
One of the men accused of murdering Ahmaud Arbery, a 25-year-old unarmed Black man jogging in his neighborhood, asked the court to prevent prosecutors from presenting a photo of his Confederate-themed license plate as evidence in his upcoming trial. According to FOX5 Atlanta, Travis McMichael and his attorneys filed a motion arguing the license plate, which shows the Confederate battle flag, is “not relevant and is prejudicial.” The court quickly shot the request down, saying the vanity plate was on his truck when McMichael and his father, Gregory, chased and allegedly killed Arbery. This is the latest in a series of blows to the defense, which also lost a motion to bring up Arbery’s mental health records and prior run-ins with the law at trial.