One of Three Dutch Commandos Shot in Indianapolis Has Died
A Dutch commando who got caught up in a fight that spawned a shooting in Indianapolis has died, the Dutch Defense Ministry said Monday. The deceased’s name has not been released, but the three men from the Netherlands—members of the Dutch Commando Corps—were shot after an altercation in the entertainment district of the city early Saturday. It is not known what sparked the fight, but the shooting occurred after the Dutchmen reportedly left to return to their hotel. The surviving commandos have been interviewed by police, but few details have emerged. No shooter has yet been arrested.