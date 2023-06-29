One of Trump’s Top Campaign Aides Identified as Key Figure in Classified Docs Indictment: Report
UNMASKED
Susie Wiles, one of Donald Trump’s most trusted advisers on his 2024 election campaign, is one of the people mentioned but not named in the indictment against the former president concerning his alleged mishandling of classified documents, according to a report. ABC News on Thursday reported that Wiles—who previously supported Ron DeSantis in two of his gubernatorial campaigns—is the person referred to in special counsel Jack Smith’s indictment as a “PAC Representative” to whom Trump allegedly showed a classified map in the fall of 2021. The map of an undisclosed country was allegedly shown to Wiles as Trump discussed a military operation that “was not going well,” adding that he “should not be showing the map” to her and telling her “not to get too close.” The special counsel’s office declined to comment. While Wiles has not been accused of any wrongdoing in the indictment, she could possibly be called to testify as a key witness if she is in fact the unnamed individual and the case goes to trial ahead of the election, according to ABC News.