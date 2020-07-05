CHEAT SHEET
One of Two Seattle Protesters Hit by Car Dies From Her Injuries
Summer Taylor, the 24-year-old Seattle protester who was hit by a car driven by Dawit Kelete early Saturday morning, has died from her injuries, according to the Associated Press. Taylor, along with Diaz Love, 32, of Portland, Oregon, were both struck when Kelete allegedly drove his white Jaguar around vehicles blocking Interstate 5 and sped into a crowd of “Black Femme March takes I-5” protesters at around 1:40 am Saturday. Diaz, who was livestreaming the protest when she was hit, remains in critical condition in a local hospital. Kelete, who fled the scene, has been taken into custody. Police say he was not impaired when the tragedy took place but they are yet to determine if it was a targeted attack.