One of the victims of a Colorado crime spree allegedly carried out by the teenage son of Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-CO) and others says her 11-year-old daughter was left feeling scared by the ordeal.

Tyler Boebert, 18, was arrested Tuesday and faces 22 charges relating to a series of alleged thefts and vehicle break-ins in Rifle, Colorado, which is in his mom’s congressional district. A police incident summary obtained by The Daily Beast listed a Kia Sorento as being a “victim vehicle”—a car that belongs to mom-of-two Roscely Alvarado, according to KJCT-TV.

Speaking in Spanish to the station, Alvarado said the incident had a significant impact on her family and made her reconsider her own approach to safety. She alleged that some her family’s belonging were swiped in the alleged crime along with the contents of her purse.

“Maybe I should be more cautious, don’t ever leave my purse in the car again, and yeah, be more cautious,” Alvarado said, according to the station’s translation of her comments. “Be more cautious because I have two kids, an 11-year-old and a 3-year-old girl. The 3-year-old has a condition.”

Alvarado says she knew something was wrong when she sent her older daughter to fetch her purse from her car. “She was like: ‘Mom, the car is a mess, everything is everywhere. I don’t know what happened,’” Alvarado said. “She had my purse in her hand but without the wallet. She told me that there was nothing inside of the purse.”

As well as the contents of the purse allegedly being taken, Alvarado said her daughter was emotionally affected by the incident. “She was telling me she was scared,” Alvarado said. “She felt like someone from here could have stolen [from] us and that was making her scared.”

According to the incident summary, a total of six victims were involved in the case, ranging in age from 3 to 64. Boebert was detained along with three other minor suspects whose names were redacted.

He now faces four felony counts of criminal possession of identification documents and one felony count of conspiracy to commit a felony, police said. He also faces multiple misdemeanors including counts of theft under $300 and contributing to the delinquency of a minor.

“I love my son Tyler, who has been through some very difficult, public challenges for a young man and the subject of attention that he didn’t ask for,” Lauren Boebert said in a statement Wednesday.

“It breaks my heart to see my child struggling and in this situation, especially when he has been provided multiple opportunities to get his life on track,” she added. “I will never give up on him and I will continue to be there for him. As an adult and father, Tyler will take responsibility for his actions and should be held accountable for poor decisions just like any other citizen.”