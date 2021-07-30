CHEAT SHEET
One Panic Room Wasn’t Enough for Crypto Billionaire’s New Mansion
An unnamed crypto kingpin just spent $83 million on a Los Angeles mansion outfitted with a retractable roof and two panic rooms—plenty of space to count one’s virtual tokens while safe from the outside world. According to the real estate website Dirt, the off-market transaction marked the second-biggest residential sale in California this year. The home spans 20,000 feet, with six bedrooms and eighteen bathrooms, and the ceiling in the master suite also functions as a projector screen. Plus there is a “car turntable” in the garage, which can also be used as a dance floor. Classy!