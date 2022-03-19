CHEAT SHEET
One person is dead after a gunman opened fire in a Walmart parking lot in Wyomissing, Pennsylvania, on Saturday, according to The Reading Eagle. “One person was shot and they’re deceased,” Berks County District Attorney John T. Adams told the outlet. “One more person was injured but we don’t believe they were shot.” Adams said police apprehended the suspect nearby and the investigation remains active. The other injured person was transported to Reading Hospital. The scene forced Walmart into a lockdown, and the shooting eventually led to at least one car crash due to the ensuing chaos, Adams said.