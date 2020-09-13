One Simple Trick to Fix the Web: Give Us Back Our Data!

Privacy is the red herring that Big Tech wants us to talk about. This is why the term has taken on such a prominent role in advertising campaigns recently. Corporations put the responsibility for achieving privacy in our hands, whereas privacy would not even be a problem if they were not storing our data in the first place. We must shift the conversation from privacy to the underlying issue, namely consumers' inability to control their own data.

We do not have a “privacy problem.” We have a lack of innovation and market competition. Our loss of privacy is a mere consequence of fundamentally flawed Silicon Valley business models, collateral damage.

Most of our communication and news consumption is confined to the boundaries of a handful of social networks. As a result, billions of people have become dependent on these corporate giants to access and exchange information. This hyper-concentration of data, and consequently, power, has led to a monopolistic market where profits are put ahead of the responsibility to protect consumers' privacy. Among the solutions, one is fundamental: decentralize the web.