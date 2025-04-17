One Suspect in Custody After Mass Shooting at Florida State University

Five people have died and others were injured after two gunmen opened fire at Florida State University on Thursday afternoon, law enforcement sources told the Orlando news station WFTV9.

Officials have not confirmed that casualty count. A spokesperson for Tallahassee Memorial HealthCare, the region’s only trauma center, told the Daily Beast it was treating six patients by 1:45 p.m. and one of the injured was in critical condition.

WFTV reports that two shooters were involved. One is reportedly dead and the other is in custody. A spokesperson for the Tallahassee Police Department told The New York Times that a suspect is in custody.

ADVERTISEMENT

Students on FSU campus are exiting an area near the student union with their hands above their head. pic.twitter.com/mWKhDnfjFs — Jason Delgado (@JasonDelgadoX) April 17, 2025

Chilling videos circulating on social media showed students running for their lives through traffic. After law enforcement responded to the scene, students were escorted outside with their hands raised above their heads.

E.W. Scripps reporter Forest Saunders reported students left behind food, laptops, and shoes on an FSU lawn to run away from the sound of gunfire. He also witnessed “multiple injured being loaded into ambulances outside the Student Union.”

FSU students evacuated so fast from parts of campus they left food, laptops, and shoes behind on the lawn. pic.twitter.com/j6y9AKHptr — Forrest Saunders (@FBSaunders) April 17, 2025

University officials said the active shooter was reported in the university’s student union on its campus in Tallahassee, Florida. A witness told the Tallahassee Democrat they heard “semi-automatic gunfire” near the building. The FBI has responded to the scene and is investigating along with local law enforcement.

The last update from emergency officials at FSU came at 12:39 p.m., which is when it blasted out an alert that read: “Continue to shelter in place. Police have responded to an active shooter call at the Student Union. Stay alert for more information.”

This is a developing story that will be updated.