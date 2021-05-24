One Suspect in Custody, Another Dead in Minneapolis Mass Shooting
NO CHARGES YET
Minneapolis police say one suspect is dead and another is in cuffs after a shooting on Saturday night left two dead and eight injured. The suspect in custody has been identified as 24-year-old Jowan Contrail Carroll, while the other suspect, now deceased, has not been named and appears to be one of the two people who police say were killed in the shootout. Authorities said the violence began with a dispute between two individuals who engaged each other in a gunfight in the middle of the city’s downtown area. While no charges have been announced against Carroll, a police spokesperson told ABC News that a murder charge is expected. Out of the nine other victims, one is in critical condition, while the seven others are said to have suffered non-life-threatening injuries.