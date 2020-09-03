CHEAT SHEET
One-Third of Big Ten Athletes With COVID-19 Also Have Myocarditis: Penn State Doctor
Nearly a third of Big Ten athletes who tested positive for COVID-19 appeared to also have myocarditis—a potentially fatal inflammation of the heart muscle—according to Centre Daily Times. “We really just don’t know what to do with it right now,” Penn State’s Director of Athletic Medicine Wayne Sebastianelli said. “It’s still very early in the infection. Some of that has led to the Pac-12 and the Big Ten’s decision to sort of put a hiatus on what’s happening.” A day before the Big Ten’s announcement that it’s postponing fall sports, ESPN reported that the coronavirus and its links to myocarditis have been talked about at meetings and conferences around the country.