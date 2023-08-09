One Lucky Ticket Sold in Florida Wins $1.58B Mega Millions Jackpot
BEATING THE ODDS
One lucky ticket holder in Florida has gone against all odds and won Tuesday night’s estimated $1.58 billion Mega Millions jackpot. The new billionaire has made history with the record-breaking jackpot after correctly guessing the winning numbers: 13, 19, 20, 32, 33 with a gold Mega Ball of 14. If the prize money is won at that level, it would break the record for the largest jackpot in Mega Millions history, according to the lottery’s website, just tipping the previous 2018 record of $1.537 billion. Details of where the ticket was sold or if the winner had claimed their prize were not immediately released. According to the Associated Press, the odds of winning a Mega Millions jackpot stand at about 1 in 302.6 million.
