One-Time Virginia First Lady Enters Race for House Seat

Dorothy McAuliffe, a Biden administration official and wife of former Virginia Gov. Terry McAuliffe, announced her campaign for Congress on Wednesday. The former first lady enters a Democratic field that includes former federal prosecutor J.P. Cooney and state legislator Dan Helmer. McAuliffe, 62, who served as the U.S. special representative for global partnerships under President Joe Biden, is focusing her early messaging on holding President Donald Trump and ICE accountable and improving affordability in the state. “Virginians are working harder than ever, but the middle class is still out of reach for too many,” she said in a statement. The contest for 7th District, which runs through suburban D.C., comes as Virginia Democrats push for a referendum to redraw the congressional lines in the state, opening the door for the party to pick up four House seats in the 2026 midterm elections. The April 21 vote on the redraw is likely the last chance for national Democrats to change district lines ahead of Election Day. However, stiff Republican resistance is challenging the referendum. Although the Virginia Supreme Court is allowing it to move forward, the GOP is disputing its legality. The 7th District seat is currently held by Democrat Eugene Vindman, who has announced a re-election bid but said he will run in the 1st District if the redistricting effort is successful. The Democratic primary is scheduled for Aug. 4.

The Hill