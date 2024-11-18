‘One Tree Hill’ Actor Dead at 35 After Illness
‘most thoughtful’
Actor Paul Teal, best known for his role as Josh on the teen soap One Tree Hill, died on Friday, his loved ones announced Teal, 35, had been been battling cancer, Forbes reported. His fiancé Emilia Torello confirmed his death on Instagram and described him as “the most thoughtful, inspiring, driven, self-disciplined, loving man.” One Tree Hill actress Bethany Joy Lenz also paid tribute to the actor with her own post. “Paul Teal was the kind of guy who lit up a room without trying,” she wrote, “His bright smile, infectious laugh and kind heart made you want to be near him.” Teal appeared in seven episodes of season seven of One Tree Hill, and also had roles on other dramas The Walking Dead: World Beyond, Outer Banks, and George & Tammy. Joy Lenz, who’d worked with Teal on other projects before casting him to join Hill, praised his “self-effacing sense of humor” and called him “a joy to work with.”
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT