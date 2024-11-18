Cheat Sheet
1

‘One Tree Hill’ Actor Dead at 35 After Illness

‘most thoughtful’
Eboni Boykin-Patterson 

Entertainment Reporter

Published 11.18.24 2:36PM EST 
Paul Teal in selfie
Paul Teal. @PaulTeal/Instagram

Actor Paul Teal, best known for his role as Josh on the teen soap One Tree Hill, died on Friday, his loved ones announced Teal, 35, had been been battling cancer, Forbes reported. His fiancé Emilia Torello confirmed his death on Instagram and described him as “the most thoughtful, inspiring, driven, self-disciplined, loving man.” One Tree Hill actress Bethany Joy Lenz also paid tribute to the actor with her own post. “Paul Teal was the kind of guy who lit up a room without trying,” she wrote, “His bright smile, infectious laugh and kind heart made you want to be near him.” Teal appeared in seven episodes of season seven of One Tree Hill, and also had roles on other dramas The Walking Dead: World Beyond, Outer Banks, and George & Tammy. Joy Lenz, who’d worked with Teal on other projects before casting him to join Hill, praised his “self-effacing sense of humor” and called him “a joy to work with.”

Read it at Forbes

2
Nikki Haley Reveals Why She Thinks ‘Morning Joe’ Duo Met With Trump
SURVIVAL
Lily Mae Lazarus 

Reporter

Published 11.18.24 2:45PM EST 
Republican presidential candidate and former U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley hosts a campaign event in Houston, Texas, U.S. March 4, 2024.
The Morning Joe stars met with the president-elect on Friday at Mar-a-Lago where they discussed “a lot of issues.” Callaghan O'Hare/Reuters

Nikki Haley claimed that Joe Scarborough and Mika Brzezinski had an ulterior motive in re-establishing communication with Donald Trump. The Morning Joe stars met with the president elect on Friday at Mar-a-Lago where they discussed “a lot of issues.” According to Brzezinski, she and Scarborough, both vocal critics of the president-elect, met with Trump because his decisive 2024 election victory called for a “new approach.” “Joe and I realized it’s time to do something different,” she said. “And that starts with not only talking about Donald Trump, but also talking with him.” Haley however, told her followers on X that the co-hosts only met with Trump after “They saw their ratings, They realized they needed Trump for their survival.” MSNBC, the network that airs Morning Joe, has struggled with plummeting ratings since Trump’s election. The week after Election Day, the network saw a 39 percent drop in viewership compared to the network’s October average, and primetime ratings declined 53 percent in viewership.

Read it at X

Get a Head Start on Your New Year's Resolution With This Home Gym Bundle
PUMPING IRON
Updated 11.18.24 2:04PM EST 
Published 11.18.24 12:00AM EST 
Woman doing dumbbell chest presses on the Johnson Fitness and Wellness adjustable bench.
Johnson Fitness & Wellness

The downsides of the gym include the lingering smell, the wait for weights, and the nagging feeling that others might be silently judging your form or how much you’re lifting. Johnson Fitness & Wellness’ Matrix Bundle gives you a full gym experience in the comfort of your own home. This package includes adjustable dumbbells, a bench, and a dumbbell storage rack.

The star of this bundle is the adjustable dumbbell set, which makes getting a complete workout smoother than you ever imagined. With a twist of the textured metal handles, you can adjust the weight in precise five-pound increments up to a maximum of 50 pounds, replacing a bulky set of traditional weights. Plus, the flat-bottom design keeps the dumbbells steady, so they won’t roll away between reps.

Also included in this bundle are an adjustable bench and dumbbell storage rack. This sleek bench provides exceptional stability for a wide range of exercises, like dumbbell presses, incline rows, and Bulgarian split squats. It easily stores upright to save floor space. The storage rack keeps your new dumbbells elevated for easy access and a clutter-free workout space.

Matrix Space-Saving Strength Bundle
33% off original price
Buy At Johnson Fitness & Wellness$1200

Free Shipping

If you buy something from this post, we may earn a small commission.

3
Actress Takes Back Apology For Working With Woody Allen
‘JUDGE AND JURY’
Eboni Boykin-Patterson 

Entertainment Reporter

Published 11.18.24 1:15PM EST 
Rebecca Hall smiles tight-lipped.
Jason Mendez/Getty Images for Tribeca Festiva

Passing actress Rebecca Hall “regrets” condemning Woody Allen, she said in a new profile for The Guardian. “I don’t think it’s the responsibility of his actors to speak to that situation,” Hall told the magazine, so “I kind of regret making that statement.” Allen gave Hall the role that catapulted her career, in 2008’s Vicky Cristina Barcelona. But in 2018, she took to social media to share that she’d donated her salary on her last film with Allen, 2019’s A Rainy Day in New York, to the Time’s Up Legal Defense Fund, and regretted that working with the director again “made another woman feel silenced and dismissed.” Allen’s daughter Dylan Farrow had just resurfaced her accusations of sexual abuse at the hands of her father, prompting several stars to condemn the director or be side-eyed for working with him. Hall told The Guardian, “It just became, ‘another person denounces Woody Allen and regrets working with him, which is not what I said actually. I don’t regret working with him. He gave me a great job opportunity and he was kind to me.” She added, “I don’t think that we should be the ones who are doing judge and jury on this.”

Read it at The Guardian

4
Russian Ballet Dancer Critical of Putin Falls to His Death
Amethyst Martinez 

Breaking News Intern

Published 11.18.24 2:59PM EST 
Ballet dancer Vladimir Shklyarov from the Mariinsky Ballet performs during a dress rehearsal of 'Tchaikovsky Pas de Deux' at the Saddlers Wells theatre in London, on October 15, 2008. AFP PHOTO/CARL DE SOUZA (Photo credit should read CARL DE SOUZA/AFP via Getty Images)
Ballet dancer Vladimir Shklyarov. CARL DE SOUZA/AFP via Getty Images

Russian ballet star Vladimir Shklyarov died on Saturday after falling from the fifth floor of a building. The preliminary cause of death was labeled as an accident, with Russian authorities launching an investigation into the sudden death, according to RIA Novosti, a Russian state media outlet. In Feb. 2022, at the beginning of Russia’s invasion in Ukraine, the dancer spoke out against the violence. “I am against the war in Ukraine! I am for the people, for a peaceful sky over my head! Politicians should be able to negotiate without shooting and killing civilians, for that they are given their tongue and head,” he was quoted saying by Russian-Ukrainian former ballet dancer Alexei Ratmansky on Facebook. “It is impossible to watch everything that is happening today without tears... I wanna dance... I want to love everyone—that’s the purpose of my life... I do not want wars, no borders.” CNN reported that he was going to have “complex spinal surgery” two days before his death, and was on “serious painkillers.” He was one of the highest-ranking dancers at the Mariinsky Theater in Russia. Shklyarov was married to Maria Shirinkina, another dancer at the theater. The pair had a son and daughter. “It is with profound sadness that the Mariinsky Theatre announces the untimely passing of principal dancer Vladimir Shklyarov. Mr Shklyarov, a beloved artist and audience favourite, died tragically on 16 November,” wrote the theater on their website. “His loss is deeply felt by the entire Mariinsky family and the wider ballet world.”

Read it at CNN

The Annual Holiday Sweater Is Here—Up to 30% Off Stylish Winter Gifts
IT’S DAPPER SEASON
Updated 11.18.24 1:59PM EST 
Published 11.18.24 12:00AM EST 
Coofandy models walk the runway at New York Fashion Week.
Coofandy

Holiday sweaters come in many forms like the classic “comfy” or playful “ugly”. But, when shopping for that staple gift, go stylish, well-fitted, and timeless. Coofandy offers four distinct takes on this with a holiday collection that features crew necks, pullovers, henleys, and hooded sweatshirts. Each fits either slim or casual to provide an effortless look from fall to spring. Most guys expect at least one sweater wrapped in their pile. If you want to elevate that style this year, make it a Coofandy.

Men's Crew Neck Sweater
Up to 30% off
Shop At Coofandy$30

Free Returns

Men's Sleeveless V-Neck Pullover
Up to 30% off
Shop At Coofandy$30

Free Returns

Men's Long Sleeve Henley
Up to 30% off
Shop At Coofandy$32

Free Returns

Mens Hooded Sweatshirt
Up to 30% off
Shop At Coofandy$34

Free Returns

If you buy something from this post, we may earn a small commission.

5
YouTuber Grows Marijuana Plant in Dad’s Ashes-Then Smokes It
END UP IN SMOKE
Amethyst Martinez 

Breaking News Intern

Published 11.18.24 2:10PM EST 
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 23: Rosanna Pansino attends an exclusive screening event for YouTube Originals newest learning shows, "Could You Survive The Movies?" and “Mind Field” on October 23, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Presley Ann/Getty Images for YouTube) (Photo by Presley Ann/Getty Images for YouTube)
Rosanna Pansino. Presley Ann/Getty Images for YouTube

YouTuber Rosanna Pansino fulfilled her father’s dying wish—to be grown as a marijuana plant and smoked. The internet star shared in her new podcast “Rodiculous” that her father, who died five years ago, wanted his ashes to be mixed in with soil and grown into a marijuana plant. She said that her mom was at first a bit hesitant, but as time went on, they decided to go for it. “We just really think that it’s the right time to do what dad wanted and to honor him the way he wanted,” Pansino said. At the beginning of the episode, she showed footage of her and her mom planting the marijuana with his ashes, and called the backyard occasion “emotional and special.” Pansino held a pink joint, saying that she couldn’t believe she was doing this while laughing. She was joined later in the episode by her mom and sister, who smoked the special strain off-camera. “The blunt that we smoked was delicious,” Pansino said after the smoke sesh. “If Papa Pizza could see this... he would get a huge kick out of this.”

6
Duct-Taped Banana on Sale for $1.5M But Comes With a Catch
SIMPLY BANANAS
Will Neal 

Reporter

Published 11.18.24 12:02PM EST 
A banana duct-taped to a wall.
A banana duct-taped to a wall. Han Haidan//China News Service/Getty Images

An urgent message to starving artists the world over–why eat your groceries if you can lob them on the wall for a $1,499,999 mark-up? The viral duct-taped banana art installation ‘Comedian’, brainchild of Italian artist Maurizio Cattelan, is headed for auction at Sotheby’s on Nov. 20, where it’s expected to fetch anywhere between $1 million and $1.5 million from some perfectly sensible, presumably potassium-deficient bidder. “We are looking at an ordinary banana and an ordinary piece of duct-tape. However what makes the ordinary extraordinary is the intention of the artist who put this together,” as Sotheby’s head of contemporary art, David Galperin, so convincingly explains it. “There is, simply put, no other artwork of the past 100 years that has provoked the kind of response that Maurizio Cattelan’s ‘Comedian’ did upon its installation at Art Basel Miami Beach in 2019.” Which is a good thing, obviously. In any case, whoever does eventually walk away with the piece, which has already fallen victim to hungry gallery-goers, naturally won’t be buying the notorious original fruit, which has long gone the way of fertilizer. Instead, they’ll be forking out a pretty penny to not only regularly replace the banana themselves, but also the tape affixing it to the wall of their home. If you’re pressed for cash you might consider the budget alternative–but then that’d be missing the ‘point’, wouldn’t it?

Read it at Associated Press

7
Cruise Line Offering Depressed Anti-Trumpers a Four-Year Getaway
JUST SKIP IT
Eboni Boykin-Patterson 

Entertainment Reporter

Published 11.18.24 2:01PM EST 
Cruise ship on the water.
Wolfgang Kaehler/LightRocket via Getty Images

Many have expressed a desire to leave the country after Donald Trump’s election win, and one cruise company has packaged a convenient way to miss his entire White House term with its Tour La Vie program. Florida-based company Villa Vie Residences‘ four-year “escape” option allows guests to visit over 425 ports in 140 countries. While shorter time periods are available at one to three years, the program’s “Skip Forward” option will ensure you never touch American soil during Trump’s term. Packages start at around $40,000 a year aboard the Villa Vie Odyssey, which fits 600 residents. Food, drinks, WiFi, and housekeeping are all included, along with the option to have friends and family on board for $129 a day. Mikael Petterson, the company’s chief executive officer, told Newsweek that the company would’ve marketed the cruise the same way even if Kamala Harris had won. “We came up with this marketing campaign before we even knew who would win,” he said. “We don’t have a political view one way or the other. We just wanted to give people who feel threatened to have a way to get out.”

Read it at WFLA

8
Governor Condemns Brazen Neo-Nazi March Through Ohio Capital
ON PARADE
Sean Craig
Published 11.18.24 11:39AM EST 
A video still shows a group of neo-Nazis marching in downtown Columbus, Ohio.
Beryl Brown Piccolantonio/X

Ohio officials have condemned a group of neo-Nazis who marched through a downtown neighborhood in Columbus on Saturday. Videos posted to social media show 11 men, clad in black from head to toe, with face coverings, walking in unison in the city’s Short North area. Four of them carried black flags with red swastikas—videos posted to social media show they chanted white nationalist slogans and racist slurs. One clip shows one of the marchers raising his arm in a Nazi salute. “There is no place in this state for hate, bigotry, antisemitism, or violence, and we must denounce it wherever we see it,” Gov. Mike DeWine said. Columbus Mayor Andrew Ginther called the march a “cowardly display.” Keon Tullius, who witnessed the group “screaming racial slurs,” recorded them from inside a restaurant where he was eating and posted the footage on Facebook. After the social network took his video down, he posted it again, writing, “This behavior is completely unacceptable and must be documented and called out.”

Update: The comments section has been disabled and will remain that way. The focus shifted from what this video represents to a variety of personal and political disagreements. These disagreements quickly became aggressive (on all sides honestly) to a point that it distracted from what this post was meant to be. Documentation of a demonstration on a public street in America by a group dressed as they were screaming racial slurs. This behavior is completely unacceptable and must be documented and called out. For some reason Facebook themselves took this video down, I will share it repeatedly. I will not be silenced nor will I allow someone to cover the actions of Nazis in some polite shroud. This video was recorded at 1:09PM on Saturday November 16th, 2024 from my seat at Bakersfield tacos in the Short North Arts district of Columbus Ohio

Posted by Keon C Tullius on Saturday 16 November 2024
Read it at CNN

9
Embattled Ex-Marvel Star Jonathan Majors Engaged to Actress Meagan Good
FEELING GOOD
Janna Brancolini
Published 11.18.24 12:20PM EST 
Michael Tran/AFP via Getty Images
Michael Tran/AFP via Getty Images

Embattled actor Jonathan Majors has gotten engaged to girlfriend Meagan Good, People magazine reported. The former Marvel star and the Shazam: Fury of the Gods actor announced news of their engagement at the EBONY Power 100 Gala on Sunday. “We’re feeling great,” Good told the magazine. “It’s a season of joy,” Majors added. The couple began dating in May 2023, not long after Majors, 35, was arrested on suspicion of assaulting his ex-girlfriend. Many predicted the actor was on the verge of superstardom at the time thanks to his portrayal of villain Kang the Conqueror in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. But after Majors’ arrest, his PR and management companies dropped him, and several high-profile projects—including a new Avengers movie he was slated to lead—fell through. In December, he was convicted of misdemeanor assault and harassment, and sentenced to a year of domestic violence counseling. Good, 43, attended his court appearances and stood by him even as more women came forward with allegations of abuse—claims that Majors has denied. Despite his legal troubles, in June Majors landed a starring role in a new film from director Martin Villeneuve. “It’s a season of all good things,” said Good, who most recently starred in Tyler Perry’s Divorce in the Black, at the EBONY gala. “Amen,” Majors agreed.

Read it at People

10
Nicole Kidman Reveals the Actual Stories Behind Her Most Famous Memes
‘MEME ME’
Janna Brancolini
Published 11.18.24 9:08AM EST 
Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images
Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images

Nicole Kidman has some bad news for anyone who is strongly invested in the idea that she claps like a seal. Or that she celebrated her divorce from Tom Cruise by throwing open her arms, tilting back her head and cheering. Or that she reacted to Will Smith smacking Chris Rock at the Oscars by rising up out of her front-row seat with her mouth agape. “There’s always something behind the actual images that go out there,” and none of is actually what is being speculated, the Oscar-winning actress told GQ magazine about her most famous memes. At the 2017 Academy Awards, she was filmed clapping just her palms, her long fingers curved back like a marine mammal’s fins. “I had a massive heavy borrowed ring on and it was really painful, and I was scared of wrecking the jewelry,” she explained. As for the picture of her “celebrating” her divorce, “That was from a film, that wasn’t real life,” she said. She also confirmed that she wasn’t really reacting to Smith’s infamous slap at the 2022 Academy Awards. The photographer who shot the viral image had previously said it was taken hours before the ceremony started, when Kidman saw actress Jessica Chastain. But there’s one meme that Kidman is fully on board with: the infamous “Somehow, heartbreak feels good in a place like this” line from her AMC Theatres ad urging movie-goers to return to theaters after the Covid-19 pandemic. “I’ll do anything for cinema, so you can meme me as much as you want,” she said.

Read it at GQ

