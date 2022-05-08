One Week After Body in a Barrel, More Human Remains Discovered at Lake Mead

Read it at 8NewsNow
National Park Service rangers responded to calls on Saturday that human remains were found in the Lake Mead National Recreation Area at Callville Bay. While there were no initial signs of foul play, an investigation is currently ongoing. Just one week earlier, the body of a gunshot victim possibly stemming from the 1970s was discovered in a barrel in another part of Lake Mead. The person was placed as a suspected murder victim from the 1970s or 1980s by the clothing and footwear found with the body, describe as typical of the sort of clothes found at Kmart in “the mid-to-late 1970s.”