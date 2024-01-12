Frequent Flyers Are Raving About OneAir’s AI Travel App Deal
Whether you’re a bona fide jet setter or a reluctant frequent flyer thanks to a demanding job, you’ve likely noticed that travel costs have skyrocketed post-pandemic—even with the expected annual holiday surge in the rear-view window. If you’re looking to travel without tapping into your savings in 2024 (*raising my hand*), it’s time to get OneAir, the AI-powered, members-only travel app that helps save travelers up to $2,000 per trip on flights and hotels, on your radar. With an Elite OpenAir subscription, members get access to wholesale travel prices, which help travelers save up to $2,000 per trip. It’s basically like having a generous travel agent, pilot, or flight attendant plug in your social circle, but you don’t have to actually know anyone in the industry to get in on the deals.
OneAir AI Travel App Lifetime Subscription Deal
Down From $790
Plus, unlike booking through other travel aggregation platforms, OneAir offers a laundry list of other benefits, including free cancellation up to 24 hours before your trip, transparent pricing with no hidden fees, and deal alerts to saved destinations. OneAir’s Elite plan also gives you access to wholesale prices on economy, first-class, and business flights. Right now, you can score a lifetime subscription for just $99 (usually $790), a whopping 87 percent off. If you’ve been battling a travel bug recently, lean into it guilt-free and invest in this lifetime subscription—it’ll pay for itself with just one trip.
