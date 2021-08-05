This Towel Jumpsuit Is So Comfy and Stylish You’ll Want to Wear It Everywhere You Go
Jump In
The latest summer fashion trend is towels—yes, you read that right. Terry cloth is normally used to make towels. But now, this versatile fabric is being used to create stylish, comfy, and practical summer wear. Onepiece is an expert in comfort and has been making premium jumpsuits—designed to last—since 2007. Its line of terry cloth towel jumpsuits is perfect for a relaxing day at the beach or even a casual brunch date.
This lightweight towel jumpsuit can have you completely dressed in seconds after you hop out of the shower or pool. It’s made with premium cotton towel terry (an MVP when it comes to water absorption), has cozy front kangaroo pockets, a front zipper for easy access, and even a hoodie.
Towel Club x Onepiece Towel Jumpsuit
Looking for something more colorful? Make a splash at your next beachside outing with this beautiful and eye-popping tie-dye jumpsuit.
Towel Club x Onepiece Short SlimTowel Jumpsuit
If you buy something from this post, we may earn a small commission. Have a question about why you're seeing this ad? Let us know!