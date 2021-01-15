Right Now You Can Get a 5G Phone With Top-of-the-Line Features for Less Than $300
Flagship smartphones constantly one-up each other in specifications, features, and price. But name brand phones come with a name brand markup. OnePlus, on the other hand, offers premium phones without premium price tags. Starting today (1/15) and running until 1/31, readers can save 10% on N-series phones by using the code SURPRISE10 at checkout.
The OnePlus Nord N10 5G is an affordable way to step into the ultra-fast, brand new world of 5G, so you can spend more time enjoying your favorite media and less time staring at a loading circle. The 90 Hz screen can handle speed scrolling without glitchy lag, and the 4-lens camera is comparable with top-of-the-line phones. With Warp Charge, a half an hour can take the phone from dead to fully charged. If these sound like features offered on the best devices in the market right now, that’s because they are, but the N10 5G is only $299.99.
OnePlus Nord N10 5G
The Nord N100 is the phone for media-lovers looking for a large screen and all-day battery life. The battery can power the phone for 11 consecutive hours of use. Its large and vibrant display is great for watching videos, and the triple-lens camera captures photos with crystal-clear clarity. With expandable storage, this phone has more than enough room for all your photos, videos, apps, games, and more.
OnePlus Nord N100
