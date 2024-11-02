Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

I spent the last month or so spiraling over my skincare routine because my pores doubled in size seemingly overnight. I’d pull out my vanity mirror to assess the status of my skin, and all I’d see were enlarged dots around my nose. I immediately thought of everything I could attach blame to. My skincare routine was the obvious choice for this sudden skin shift. It had to be a new product I was using that was clogging my pores, but nothing had changed in my rotation for months. I was using the same products that I was when I could recall my pores looking unnoticeable just a couple of months prior. Did my skin rapidly age overnight? Did my skin react poorly to increased sun exposure over the summer?

After mulling it over for a few days (and buying a new cleanser that promised to shrink pores), I decided to let it go. A couple of days later, I was doing my makeup and reached for an old favorite, the ONE/SIZE by Patrick Star Ultimate Blurring Setting Powder. I enjoyed this powder when it first launched, and the only reason I stopped using it was to try something new (oh, the life of a beauty editor!). A couple of hours later, as I sat at a light in LA traffic, I pulled down my mirror to inspect my makeup—my skin looked velvety smooth, and my pores were undetectable. Almost as if they had shrunk? Right there was my “Aha moment.” It was the setting powder—not my skincare routine—that was messing with the appearance of my pores. Then came the harsh realization that my pores had always been that large, and this setting powder was just so good that I forgot.

As the next few days went by, every time I did my makeup, I finished it off with a dusting of the ONE/SIZE setting powder, and sure enough, my pores were unnoticeable. Plus, my makeup looked smoother, and it lasted much longer throughout the day. How did I not notice this before?

ONE/SIZE Ultimate Blurring Setting Powder ONE/SIZE describes its Ultimate Blurring Setting Powder as a “finely-milled blurring powder for all-day wear, 24-hour shine control, and a soft matte finish.” That sounds pretty standard for setting powder, but after comparing it to the other high-end formulas in my makeup bag, my pores and I can attest that it checks every box. The formula is so smooth that it wears like a real-life beauty filter. Buy At Sephora $ 34 Free Returns | Free Shipping Buy At Kohl’s $ 34 Free Returns | Free Shipping

I use the shade Ultra Pink shade, a light pink setting powder that helps brighten fair to medium skin, similar to the way a banana powder would brighten deep skin tones. It also comes in six more shades (some to color correct and some to brighten), so you don’t have to worry about dreaded flashback or the white cast that translucent powder can sometimes give. Once you find the right shade, the powder becomes undetectable after it’s applied, which is why I think I didn’t realize how good it was the first time around.

If you’re unhappy with how your makeup looks or find yourself fussing over enlarged pores, forget stocking up on different foundations or blurring primers—try this setting powder instead. I may have larger pores than I’d like, but when I reach for this setting powder, you (and me) would never know. A win is a win.

