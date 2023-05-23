‘Fill-In Beatle’ Who Played Bass With Legendary Band Dies at 81
Chas Newby, the British musician who played bass for the Beatles in 1960, died recently, friends confirmed. He was 81. A cause of death was not immediately shared. “We’ll miss him. Forever in our thoughts,” wrote Roag Best, the brother of former Beatles drummer Pete Best, in a Facebook post on Tuesday that memorialized the bassist as “laid back Chas with the big smile.” A musician who played with John Lennon in his first band, The Quarrymen, Newby was known for playing several shows with the still-fledgling Beatles as their original bassist, Stuart Sutcliffe, weighed pursuing a career as a painter. Lennon reportedly wanted Newby to continue playing with the band as they kicked off a tour in West Germany, but he declined, according to The Guardian. “Music was never going to be a living for me,” Newby said in 2012. “I wanted to do chemistry.” He later went on to become a high school mathematics teacher. “RIP Chas Newby, fill-in Beatle and fair chap,” tweeted Beatles historian Mark Lewishon. “… A charming man, always a pleasure to meet.”