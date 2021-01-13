Online Memorial for Phoenix Civil Rights Pioneer Ruined by Racial Slurs
‘HORRIFIC’
A memorial for a Phoenix civil rights icon was ruined when intruders shouted racial slurs on the livestream. After just 20 minutes, according to the Arizona Republic, a public service on Zoom and Facebook Live for former city councilman Calvin Goode, a civil rights activist known as the “conscience” of the Phoenix city council, descended into chaos when unmuted viewers interrupted the current mayor with the N-word and other slurs. Officials attributed the actions to hackers. Goode died Dec. 23 at 93. Mayor Kate Gallego tweeted, “I condemn the racists who disrupted Vice Mayor Goode’s funeral services. This is horrific and does not represent the values & commitment of our community.” Local police and the FBI are investigating the incident.