Read it at BBC News
More than 50,000 people have signed an online petition calling for first lady Jill Biden to redo the Rose Garden at the White House to its “former glory.” Last year, then-first lady Melania Trump had some trees and some of the more colorful flowers removed last year, in a renovation that was seen as undoing the long-venerated work of first lady Jackie Kennedy. The petition characterizes Melania’s changes as “a boring tribute to herself” urges Biden and second gentleman Doug Emhoff to “take this on” and restore the garden to the previous design. Kennedy oversaw a major renovation of the garden in the 1960s.