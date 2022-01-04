Get Quality Mental Health Care at Home With These Top-Rated Online Therapy Platforms

Despite the greater access to mental healthcare and the growing destigmatization of seeking help for psychiatric disorders in our culture, finding a judgment-free therapist that you feel comfortable with is still an enduring challenge that many of us face. Whether you’re seeking cognitive behavioral therapy, help with addiction, or are just looking for someone to talk to during these unprecedented (and increasingly isolated) times, the advent of online therapy platforms has undoubtedly made it easier and, in many cases, more affordable to seek hassle-free mental health care.

In fact, teletherapy as it’s now referred to (therapy sessions conducted via phone calls, video conferences, and chat) has definitely helped shift cultural perceptions of talk therapy by making it easier to seek help in the comfort and privacy of one’s own home, office, car, etc. Online therapy can offer better convenience and flexibility with appointments (some services offer super late sessions, which are great for those who work later hours), and is obviously a safe bet given the current social distancing measures brought on by the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Of course, another advantage to virtual therapy is that many patients also cite feeling more comfortable and relaxed during sessions when they’re in the comfort and privacy of their own home rather than having to report into a clinical office outfitted with the proverbial psychiatrist's sofa.

Locative considerations aside, the obstacle of finding the right provider on the Internet may seem a bit daunting, but many current online therapy platforms make finding the right person for you and your individual needs (almost) foolproof. Actually, in my opinion, it's easier to narrow down possible candidates online compared to the trial and error process you’ll often get when trying to find “the one” during face-to-face sessions. Plus, you don't have to jump through hoops and ladders to get ahold of impossible-to-reach insurance representatives to switch providers if you don't feel like the person you've been assigned to is a good fit.

With that being said, most online therapy platforms make choosing the right therapist for you, your lifestyle, your concerns, and goals easy by asking you a series of questions and taking intel on your personal preferences (i.e. which gender you prefer and what type of things you’re looking to work on). Naturally, it may take a few times to find the best person for you, but you’re usually are able to choose between a few recommended professionals that meet your criteria.

While medication is often a necessary part of treatment, talk therapy can often be critical when it comes to identifying common thought and/or behavioral patterns (for me, they’re anxiety-fueled cognitive distortions) and working through them. Of course, one common critique of telemental health is that the therapeutic benefits will be lesser when conducting appointment virtual as opposed to IRL visits. While this will vary for each person, some studies have actually indicated that virtual therapy can be just as effective as in-person care.

Ahead, we’ve outlined some of the top-rated online therapy resources for a variety of different budgets and schedules to help you get the care you need from the comfort and safety of your own home (or anywhere, for that matter.)

Talkspace Offering talk therapy via chat, phone call, and video, Talkspace's teletherapy platform delivers specialized mental health care without the commute or being charged for switching providers. Talkspace offers a variety of different mental health services including psychiatry (for medication management), couple's therapy, teen therapy, LGBTQIA+ therapy, and more. The company does accept some insurance plans and subscription prices range from $250 to $500 per month. Talkspace is backed by over 60,000 glowing reviews too, so you don't have to just take our word for it. "Any time I need support I can just pull out my phone or device and type exactly how I am feeling, even if it is the middle of the night or 6 am," one user writes on the app store. Another Talkspace patient says "I have an infant so the idea of actually going out to therapy was daunting. This is much lower stress for me and I can check-in whenever works for me." Shop at Talkspace $

BetterHelp BetterHelp's telehealth platform merges mental health care with technology, offering convenient access to experienced and accredited professionals, including psychologists, marriage and family therapists, clinical social workers, and board-certified professional counselors. With access to over 20,000 practitioners (their therapist directory is super helpful and easy-to-use) and no location barriers, BetterHelp allows patients to receive the same mental health care they'd receive in person without the hassle. Prices range from about $65 to $200 a month, and the company does accept some insurance plans. "My BetterHelp therapist asked the same kinds of thought-provoking questions as the traditional therapists I worked with within the past. (What is it about your future that you're unsure of? Can you tell me about your old life and what is different now?) Because of the continuing, open-ended nature of the text chat, however, she helped me identify anxiety triggers and coping mechanisms much faster than it would have taken had we met only once a week. What's more, I came to find that launching the BetterHelp site on my smartphone or laptop and writing out my thoughts became therapeutic in itself," writes BetterHelp user Joshua Fruhlinger. Shop at BetterHelp $

Cerebral Specializing in comprehensive remote therapy for depression, anxiety, ADHD, and insomnia, Cerebral allows users to get access to care counseling, medication management, virtual prescriber visits and, if medication treatment is necessary, prescriptions delivered right to your door. Cerebral offers three different types of long-term subscriptions: the “Medication + Care Counseling” plan, the “Medication + Therapy” plan, and the "therapy" plan. Prices range from about $29 a month with in-network insurance and about $250-$300 a month without insurance. "I used to take time off work to spend hundreds of dollars to see a psychiatrist, who barely remembered my name. Now, my doctor at Cerebral really cares about me and listens to me. I just really feel heard. AND, they send my meds directly to my door, and my care counselor is on it whenever I’m struggling despite the meds," writes one satisfied Cerebral user. Shop at Cerebral $

Brightside Health Brightside Health's approachable and discreet telehealth platform offers a few different plans of care based upon three pillars of wellness including self-care, medication, and therapy. Starting at as low as just $45 a month, getting started with Brightside is simple and fast—you don't have to wait weeks or even months to talk to your provider. You simply take a brief (and free) mental health screener, choose the plan best for you, and schedule your appointment with your provider. Brightside does choose your practitioner for you, but it is possible to switch without a fee if you should desire. "I am amazed at the care I am receiving. The weekly check-ins and the immediate follow-up when I am not doing well. The medication adjustment has been working and my counselor has been very patient and caring. She has made me look at things in different ways I would not have done without her help," a reviewer wrote recently. Shop at Brightside $

ReGain Though ReGain offers discreet and comprehensive counseling for both individuals and couples, the virtual telehealth company is best known for couples and relationships therapy—anytime and anywhere. You can access care through a variety of communication modes, including messaging, live video sessions, and phone calls available on desktops, cellphones, and tablets. Unfortunately, ReGain does not currently offer insurance plans, and prices vary between $240-$350 a month. "When Sean and I started looking for a Therapist, we had Linda in mind before ever knowing her. She has tackled our needs with no judgment while still encouraging us to make better assessments about ourselves. Sean and I took to her style instantly and we owe a huge debt of gratitude for the extremely fast progress we have made in our relationship," one user wrote their experience with their partner and provider. Shop at ReGain $

If you or someone you know is in a crisis or may be in danger— don't use these websites. These resources can provide you with immediate help.

