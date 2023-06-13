Demonstrator in Prison Jumpsuit Rushes Trump’s Motorcade After Arraignment
CIRCUS ATMOSPHERE
An anti-Trump demonstrator was tackled by Secret Service agents and detained after trying to rush Donald Trump’s motorcade as it rolled away from a federal courthouse in Miami. As Trump gave a thumbs-up to protesters through the tinted windows, a spectator—dressed in a cartoonish vintage striped prison jumpsuit—was seen rushing toward the motorcade before security promptly took him down. As he sprinted in front of the moving cars, the demonstrator appeared to hold up a sign reading “lock him up,” according to CNN. Other demonstrators gathered on the sidewalk rushed out after the man before security corralled them back to the side of the road. Police handcuffed the jumpsuit-wearing demonstrator and sat him down on the sidewalk—where he smiled to news cameras.