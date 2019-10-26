CHEAT SHEET
Only 10 Students Invited to Trump’s Speech at Historically Black College
While over 200 people attended President Trump's Friday speech at Benedict College—his first appearance at a historically black college—only 10 students were reportedly invited to attend. Benedict College spokeswoman Kymm Hunter told CNN that only seven students ended up attending the speech, and Columbia, South Carolina Mayor Stephen Benjamin said the other 190 speech attendees were “brought in” from somewhere else. Over 2,100 students attend Benedict College, according to its website. “This should have been an opportunity for at least scores of students to attend this event,” Benjamin told CNN, adding that the White House insisted on having organizational control of the event after Benedict College's president requested to have more students attend. Protesters were also present outside the speaking venue on Friday as Trump's motorcade entered campus. The college, White House, and 2020 Bipartisan Justice Center—the group who organized the event—have not spoken publicly on the matter.